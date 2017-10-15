‘Equipment issues’ causing delays at FLL terminals fixed

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said “equipment issues” that caused flying JetBlue and Spirit Airlines out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to wait in long lines for hours have been fixed.

In a tweet sent Sunday evening, airport officials said operations at both airlines’ terminals are “back to normal.”

Sunday afternoon, a 7News viewer tweeted video showing a line of travelers at the JetBlue curbside luggage check-in area that was so long, it reached the next terminal over.

@wsvn All systems down at JetBlue terminal at FLL. No flights going out and line has reached the next terminal. pic.twitter.com/SuET0JN6eg — Chaya Weiss (@cjw1924) October 15, 2017

