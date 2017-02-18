Endangered turtle returned to sea off Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — A rescued sea turtle was released back into the wild after undergoing treatment at the Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys.

The endangered loggerhead, nicknamed Marilyn, was returned to the sea, Saturday morning.

It takes a village to save a sea turtle…and today a village (of Islamorada) came out and offered amazing… https://t.co/Y4BlnuN2Wx — The Turtle Hospital (@TurtleHospital) February 18, 2017

Marilyn, who was rescued in late December, was suffering from an intestinal problem. She was nursed back to health with antibiotics, vitamins and a healthy diet of squid and fish.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.