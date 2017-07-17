Employers look to fill over 1,500 positions at South Florida job fair

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several companies, including a couple of South Florida sports teams, are offering over a thousand positions, Tuesday, in Miami.

According to a spokesperson, the Job News USA fair is hosting over 30 companies with more than 1,500 positions to fill. The job fair, taking place at Don Shula’s Hotel at 6842 Main St., includes the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat and Carnival Cruise Lines, among others.

Attendees are asked to pre-register online at www.jobnewsusa.com/southflorida or at the door. According to a news release, parking and admission will be free.

Job News USA is also asking attendees to bring resumes tailored for each position.

The job fair lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday.

