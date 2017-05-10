Employees evacuated after fire sparks near SWMD Target

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Target had an emergency evacuation, Wednesday morning, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A transformer reportedly caught fire in back of the Target, near 104th Street and 78th Avenue, just after 8 a.m.

All employees were told to evacuate just as their work day began.

Firefighters quickly suppressed the fire, and the workers were eventually allowed back inside.

