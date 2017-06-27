‘Emoji Movie’ makes South Florida stop at Miami Children’s Museum

MIAMI (WSVN) - Life-sized emojis made their way to South Florida, Monday, to promote an upcoming film.

The characters from the “Emoji Movie” were brought to Miami Children’s Museum on their truck tour. Emojis “Hi-Five” and “Jailbreak” made an appearance, hugging and taking photos with young fans.

Kids even had a chance to jump in the truck and play in the mobile ball pit.

“Emoji Movie” debuts on July 28, 2017 in North America.

