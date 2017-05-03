Emergency responders conduct hurricane drills

Miami-Dade emergency responders conducted disaster drills, Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming hurricane season.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management hosted a full day hurricane exercise with dozens of different agencies. They tested response and recovery actions they would have to take in the event of a Category 4 storm.

“We’ve got all of our agencies in here,” the office’s Director Curt Sommerhoff said. “We have our different divisional municipal EOC’s activated as well, and we’re focusing on coordination of information and resources that we would need in a post impact hurricane.”

The county holds drills like this year-round to ensure they can respond in the event of a disaster.

Hurricane season starts June 1.

