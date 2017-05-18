Emaciated horses recovered in the Everglades

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five emaciated horses were rescued Thursday morning, according to the South Florida SPCA.

A thoroughbred gelding, a filly, a paint mare and one buckskin with a young foal were found in poor conditions in the Everglades.

The buckskin and its young foal were in the worst condition and will need critical care, according to the SPCA.

