Elian Gonzalez gives exclusive interview to CNN

CARDENAS, Cuba (WSVN) — After he was forcibly removed from a Miami home 17 years ago, Elian Gonzalez is now telling his story in his own words.

Now 23 years old, Gonzalez currently lives with his father in Cardenas, Cuba, and he rarely speaks publicly.

However, in an exclusive interview with CNN, Gonzalez addressed multiple topics, including U.S. Cuba relations and said he’s glad that he was returned to his home country.

“I think I would have become the poster boy for that group of Cubans in Miami that tries to destroy the revolution, that try to make Cuba look bad,” Gonzalez said. “I would have been used in that way, maybe I would have become an actor on TV or maybe I would have more money than I have here with more comforts, but I wouldn’t have my family. I wouldn’t have the tranquility I have in Cuba.”

Gonzalez became the center of an international custody battle, back in 2000 — after his mother died getting him to Miami.

He says that while Cuba is and always will be his home — he hopes to some day reconcile with his relatives in south florida.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.