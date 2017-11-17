Elephants, bike rides and more at 21st Best Buddies Miami Gala

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of big names gathered in South Florida to raise money for people with special needs, Friday.

The 21st Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala came complete with elephants, acrobats and a silent auction.

Each year, more than 850 prominent local and international guests gather in Miami to raise money for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

7News’ own Lorena Estrada was also at the gala.

Earlier, the nonprofit organization brought professional athletes and hundreds of participants together for a 62-mile bike ride.

Artist Romero Britto was proud to donate his time for such a good cause.

“We all should be involved with our community, involved with causes that make us all do better together,” said Britto, “and I can’t imagine. I do have a son, and I can’t imagine if you have a daughter or son that has some disabilities or anything, and if you don’t have them involved in your everyday life. I think that’s what Best Buddies does – bring them together.”

WSVN is proud to be “best buddies” with this organization and a longtime sponsor.

