Elementary school in Miami-Dade temporarily evacuated

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - An elementary school in Miami Shores was temporarily evacuated, Monday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Hubert O’ Sibley Elementary School was briefly evacuated after reports of a gas leak.

Crews investigated and gave the all-clear, but a second call was received after a student fell due to unrelated reasons.

Fire Rescue checked on the student and determined she did not need to go to the hospital.

