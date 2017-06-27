Electronics store robbed of $30K after multiple break-ins

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade business was robbed of about $30,000 worth of merchandise after two break-ins in just one night.

Thieves robbed Electronic Storm, located at 11362 Quail Roof Drive, on June 24, at around 1 a.m.

“Everything was destroyed: showcase, door,” said the store’s owner, Roberto Camba. “And we have the screwdriver they used.”

The burglars used a large screwdriver to pry open the store’s back door from the bottom before disabling the alarm system.

The alarm never went off, the security company never received an alert, and the thieves carried out their crime in four hours.

Camba said a motion sensor should have triggered the alarm as soon as the men were inside.

“Motion sensor is right there in front of the door, and it doesn’t work. They cut the radio — it’s supposed to send an alarm, too. It doesn’t work,” he said.

However, the surveillance system still worked, as it recorded hours of hauling speakers, musical instruments and iPhones from the store and into white vans. After the burglars left, a second group of thieves spotted the open back door and took whatever was left.

The future of Electronic Storm is uncertain after the hourslong stealing spree. Camba said there’s no insurance on the stolen merchandise.

“So, at this moment, I don’t know if I still own a business or we are closing, you know,” said Camba.

Camba found one of the vans believed to be involved in the crime abandoned a few blocks away.

Police confiscated the van but the subjects remain at large.

7News asked the security company why the alarm system appeared to fail. The company sent a statement that said, “Our investigation indicates the burglars entered the store, without detection, by prying open the bottom half of a back door so the sensors wouldn’t trigger. Seconds later, they tore the alarm panel off the wall, preventing it from communicating.”

ADT has offered to repair the security system with no charge for the labor.

If you have any information on this stealing spree, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

