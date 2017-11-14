Elderly woman stranded after 11-year-old steals car

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy surprised an elderly woman after he stole her car from her Pompano Beach driveway.

The victim, Sarah Jones, said she has medical issues, which means several visits to the doctor a week. Now she doesn’t have a car to drive to her appointments, but she told 7News that she’s more concerned for the young boy who totaled her vehicle.

“What is going on with me, I feel so bad for them. I don’t know. It seems like there should be something done,” Jones said. “I feel for them. I mean, 10 or 12 years old? That’s not even starting life.”

A neighbor alerted Jones that her Toyota Corolla was being driven away.

Investigators said the thief was an 11-year-old who lives in her neighborhood. He took the car from her driveway and smashed it into a nearby fence, early Tuesday. He then ran to school at Charles R. Drew Elementary School where he’s a fifth-grader.

The boy’s family did not want to comment on the incident.

Jones, who has some health problems as a result of an accident is now worried. “I need my car. That’s all I have really to get back and forth,” she said. “I guess I can call and Uber, but I don’t have the money for Uber or whatever.”

However, she said her biggest concern is for that little boy who crashed her car and is now facing charges.

The victim said that her vehicle was stolen a few months ago, according to police, by another youngster who also lives in the 11-year-old’s house.

The 11-year-old was taken into custody and is now facing a grand theft auto charge.

