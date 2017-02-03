Elderly woman robbed while picking up mail outside her Miami home

An elderly woman was attacked by a robber while she checked the mail outside her Miami home.

The victim’s home surveillance was rolling as the man ran up to the victim from across the street and tried to snatch her purse, Wednesday, at around 7:30 p.m.

He tugged at the purse, but that victim wasn’t going down easy. The subject then gave up and ran off. He managed to grab a gold chain in the process, however.

“She only suffered some bumps and bruises but was in somewhat shock,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “The only person that came to her aid was someone that was on the opposite side of that sidewalk, but we do know there were cars that were driving by and perhaps was able to capture not just a description of the man but perhaps a car.”

Police have released a description of the subject. They believe he might be between the ages of 40 and 45 years old, 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

