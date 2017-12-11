Elderly woman crashes into wall of Miami parking garage

A driver slammed into a wall at a parking garage in downtown Miami, causing debris to fall below.

According to police, the elderly woman crashed inside of the parking garage, located at 50 NW 2nd Ave., Monday morning.

The crash caused concrete to rain down below along Northwest Second Avenue near West Flager Street.

The driver was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in an unknown condition.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.