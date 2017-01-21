Elderly pedestrian fatally struck in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, an elderly pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the victim was hit near the 3300 block of Ocean Boulevard. The person became pinned under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police shut down the area as they investigated.

The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene for questioning.

As of Saturday night, police have not disclosed any detains about the victim.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.