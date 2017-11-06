Elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for an elderly man who has vanished in Lauderdale Lakes.

Eighty-five-year-old Carl Medford was last seen near his Lauderdale Lakes home, Sunday afternoon.

He stands 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 160 pounds. Officials said Medford has Alzheimer’s.

According to police, Medford was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with the Florida tag HCWC41.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

