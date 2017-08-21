Worker in serious condition after Opa-locka attempted robbery

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 60-year-old man was badly injured during an attempted robbery, Monday, at an Opa-locka seafood market.

According to Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson, a 60-year-old man entered a seafood market at 5:20 a.m, near Northwest 140th Street and 27th Avenue, where he was ready to begin working.

Upon entering the market, a 48-year-old man was already inside. Police said they believe this was an attempted robbery.

The 60-year-old man was then beaten by the subject. Once police arrived, they said the victim was in serious condition and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The subject was taken into custody.

7SkyForceHD was over the scene where police activity could be seen, but it was reportedly not affecting traffic.

Police have yet to identify the two involved in this incident and have not announced charges for the subject.

