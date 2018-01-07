Elderly man in serious condition after 3-car crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized in serious condition after a three-car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday night.

The crash happened near Northwest 87th Terrace and 27th Avenue.

Police said an elderly man involved in the crash was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The road was shut down but has since reopened.

