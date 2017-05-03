Elderly man gone missing from SWMD assisted living facility

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man has gone missing from an assisted living facility in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, 74-year-old Jose Guzman was last seen at the 2800 Block of Southwest 108th Place, on Tuesday.

Guzman is reportedly known to use the public bus system and frequents the areas of Bayside and Downtown Miami.

The 74-year-old is, police said, a white Hispanic male who weighs about 150 pounds, stands 5 feet 6 inches with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue, button-down shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police said Guzman may be in need of services.

If you have any information on this missing man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

