Elderly man arrested for child pornography

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly South Florida man was arrested on child pornography charges, Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 89-year-old Ignacio Calvo of Brickell Avenue in Miami.

He was charged with possessing and transmitting child pornography.

Agents said they found 10 illegal images, some involving children as young as 2 years old, on a laptop confiscated from Calvo’s home with a search warrant.

