Elderly man airlifted from cruise ship after medical issue

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of an 89-year-old man on board a cruise ship off the Florida Keys after, officials said, he experienced a medical issue, Tuesday.

Officials said the elderly passenger was on board the Seven Seas Explorer, about 26 miles southeast of Islamorada, when he began experiencing chest pains.

.#BreakingNews @USCG helo crew medevacs 89-year-old man from cruise ship 26 miles SE of Islamorada. Read more at https://t.co/3feNO3Qga0 pic.twitter.com/BGwoOmGMUC — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 7, 2017

Shortly after, a Coast Guard M-65 Dolphin helicopter arrived at the scene and hoisted the patient along with a nurse from the ship.

The chopper brought the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

