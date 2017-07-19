Elderly Hialeah man shoots out tires of AT&T truck on property

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly Hialeah man took extreme measures to get AT&T workers off his property.

According to Hialeah Police, the AT&T utility employees were working on lines near a home located at 684 SE 5th Place when the elderly resident went inside his home, got a gun and began shooting at the tires of their work truck.

Hialeah Police said the man was unhappy with the truck being on his property.

No injuries have been reported, and the elderly man is now in custody.

