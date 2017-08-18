Elderly Fort Lauderdale woman suffering from dementia missing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman suffering from dementia has gone missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 85-year-old Gloria Winston was last seen Thursday morning near the 2100 block of Northeast 68th Street. Winston is a white female, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds.

Winston was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red flowers and blue jean shorts. Officials said she unfortunately suffers from dementia and was possibly driving a 2001 gold, four-door Buick Century with minor damage to the right side of the vehicle.

The vehicle, officials added, has a Florida tag of Y96XGW and may have been driven to the Miami area.

Anyone with information of Winston’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Juan Cabrera at 854-828-5581.

