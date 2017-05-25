Elderly couple robbed in Fort Lauderdale home invasion

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly couple said they were ripped off inside their Fort Lauderdale home by a couple of cunning crooks, Tuesday afternoon.

Vladimir Chomiak said he and his wife had just returned from a trip to a nearby Publix when they heard a knock at their front door. When they opened it, they found two men in their 30s.

The strangers, Chomiak said, told them they were there to check the power lines in their backyard. “[They said] they were checking the safety of the electrical power lines,” he said.

The 85-year-old homeowner led them to the backyard where, he said, the professionally dressed pair seemed to take a cursory look around. Chomiak said he then led them inside because they men said they needed to check some indoor connections.

“My mistake was that I didn’t ask for their credentials ahead,” said Chomiak.

Starting to feel a bit suspicious, Chomiak went to a window to take a look at the men’s car parked out front. It was at that point that one of the subjects knocked his 89-year-old wife to the ground and demanded money.

“My wife says she has no money,” said Chomiak.

The homeowners said the robbers grabbed a diamond and gold watch and took off.

“You don’t expect that, because you’re a normal human being. You trust the people,” said Chomiak. “You think everybody is as good as you are, you know? But that just doesn’t happen.”

Chomiak said, in hindsight, he wonders whether the duo spotted them when they went grocery shopping and followed them home.

Florida Power and Light officials say they will never come into a home unless they have set up an appointment ahead of time. Their employees always carry a picture ID.

If you have any information on this home invasion, or if you believe you have been scammed in a similar way, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

