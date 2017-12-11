Elderly couple displaced due to house fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in Miami, Monday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the home along Northwest 13th Avenue and 52nd Street, at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon their arrival, officials said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a front bedroom window. The elderly couple who lives in the home was safely evacuated along with their pets.

Darlene Williams, who lives across the street from the couple said she couldn’t believe what she woke up to. “I just saw the red flames in the first bedroom,” she said. “They had to tear the door down to get in. I jumped up and ran out the door, and I was looking for my neighbor who lives there with her husband, and I saw her on the street. Then I was looking for him. Then I saw he came later, and that’s when she said her house caught on fire.”

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze and contained it from spreading to neighboring homes. However, a neighbor’s house was evacuated as a precaution due to heavy smoke in the area.

The elderly couple said they were able to get out in time due to their smoke detectors, which woke them up.

The home sustained heavy damage, causing the couple to be displaced.

An investigation into what caused the fire is now underway.

