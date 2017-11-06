EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The vice mayor of the Village of El Portal was arrested Monday after what police described as a domestic violence situation.

Omarr Nickerson is facing a battery charge with a domestic violence notation.

The Miami native, who has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami, is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $1,500 bond.

