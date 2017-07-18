El Dorado Furniture receives proclamation honoring 50th anniversary

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida-based furniture store received some special recognition, Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County commissioners honored El Dorado Furniture during their board meeting.

The family-owned company received a proclamation honoring their 50th anniversary.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this. It’s very special for us,” said Chief Marketing Officer Roberto Capo. “We are a family-owned business. There’s a thousand employees, there’s about 20 families really working every single day. We had to pull them off the warehouse so they can come, so we’re really into this business, we’re really committed.”

El Dorado was established in 1967 in South Florida and is now ranked among the top 50 furniture retailers in the country.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.