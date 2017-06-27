El Dorado donates furniture in honor of 50th anniversary

PALMETTO BAY (WSVN) — El Dorado Furniture donated furniture to 50 underprivileged families in honor of the store’s 50th anniversary.

“It’s important that we remember where we came from. El Dorado Furniture is a family-owned business, certainly family-oriented, and it’s important to give back,” said a spokeswoman for El Dorado.

The furniture company marked the major milestone with the 50 Years/50 families campaign, donating furniture to 50 underprivileged South Florida families, helping change lives like Maria Munguia’s.

“Maria is actually a single mother of four children. Many of the children were sharing beds. One of the things that they were able to get are beds that are now individual for each of the children,” said the spokeswoman for El Dorado. “We are happy to support her and make their house a little bit more of a home for them.”

Carmen Menendez’s family also got some much-needed help. This dedicated Florida mom has been unable to work since the birth of her son Arturo.

The 2-year-old was diagnosed with down syndrome. Menendez has been hoping to transition the toddler from a crib to a bed, and thanks to El Dorado’s generous gifts she’ll finally be able to do it.

“A thousand thank yous,” said Carmen Menendez through a translator. “I feel very grateful, very blessed to have been one of the families chosen.”

The Gomez-Castillo family are also thankful to El Dorado.

“The ones we had were in a bad state,” said William Gomez through a translator. “Our son, Josue, could not sleep because he jumps a lot on the bed, and the mattress wasn’t good. Now, he’ll be calmer and sleep better, I imagine.”

The furniture giant gave each family $5,000 worth of new furniture.

“There is so much need in our own community, in our own backyard, and so we are proud to be giving back to the same community that has supported us over the last 50 years,” said El Dorado’s spokeswoman.

Along with furniture, El Dorado provided the families with in-store furniture consultation, professional decorating services, delivery and set up services.

