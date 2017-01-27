El Dorado celebrates 50th anniversary with furniture donation

MIAMI (WSVN) - El Dorado is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving back to the community.

The furniture chain providing furniture to 50 underprivileged South Florida families.

“Hopefully we will be fulfilling the needs of 50 families this particular year for this particular event, and we feel so humbled and so privileged to be able to do that,” said El Dorado Chief Operating Officer Pedro Capo.

“In this place, Calle Ocho, 50 years ago, my father, my brother and myself started this business,” said Luis Capo, the president of El Dorado. “As you know, we put the name of the boat that we escaped from Cuba on, El Dorado, to the business.”

The 50 Years/50 Families Community Relations Campaign launched at the original location on Eighth Street.

El Dorado is committed to spending quarters of millions of dollars worth of furniture for the families.

