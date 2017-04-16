HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Easter bunny made a special stop at a South Florida children’s hospital on Sunday, and he brought some friends with him.
He teamed up with Broward Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Explorers to surprise more than 100 children at Joe DiMaggio’s Children Hospital in Hollywood.
The young patients took pictures with the guest of honor while being showered with gifts.
