HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Easter bunny made a special stop at a South Florida children’s hospital on Sunday, and he brought some friends with him.

He teamed up with Broward Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Explorers to surprise more than 100 children at Joe DiMaggio’s Children Hospital in Hollywood.

#BSO Explorers spent Easter with the amazing kids at @JDCHospital. Let's wish them all a #HappyEaster. pic.twitter.com/chrqjl62E6 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 16, 2017

The young patients took pictures with the guest of honor while being showered with gifts.

