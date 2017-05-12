Early tips for hurricane season

Hurricane season starts the first of June, and the National Hurricane Center wants us to be ready.

The NHC held an awareness campaign where people were granted a look inside hurricane hunter planes, and experts suggested early preparation for hurricane season.

“Get ready now while the weather is good, even before hurricane season starts,” said NHC Director Dr. Richard Knabb. “I think of it in five major categories: plan for evacuation, buy your supplies, update your insurance — including for flood, strengthen your home and after you’ve done those things for yourself, help someone.”

The official forecast from the NHC will be issued May 25.

