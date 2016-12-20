Duo steals checks, money orders from drop box

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two burglars were caught on camera stealing checks and money orders from a Fort Lauderdale business.

According to surveillance video, both men struggled as they pried open Cooper Properties’ drop box, located near Northeast 14th Street and Fifth Avenue, on Dec. 4, before it finally budged. They stole checks and money orders, along with anything else in the box.

The duo fled the scene shortly afterwards.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

