Duo steals car from Hollywood business

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a pair of subjects working to steal a car from a Hollywood business, Tuesday night.

The theft took place at the Famous Footwear store on Oakland Boulevard, where surveillance shows the two men walking into the back of the business.

The pair, both wearing hoodies, stole keys to an employee’s Toyota Corolla and also got away with a cell phone.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

