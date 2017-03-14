Duo steals box truck from Pompano Beach truck rental business

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two thieves breaking into a Pompano Beach business, last month, and stealing a box truck.

Police said two men used bolt cutters to break through the locked fence of Ryder Truck Rental on Southwest 30th Avenue and Gateway Drive, on Jan. 29.

Once the two were inside, they took a box truck worth more than $40,000. Police found the truck later on, after it had been stripped for parts.

If you have any information on this truck theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward

