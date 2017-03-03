Duo steals boat, trailer from Palmetto Bay home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were recorded on a home surveillance stealing a boat and a trailer from a Palmetto Bay home.

Surveillance cameras rolled, Feb. 15, as two men approached a house located near Southwest 74th Court and 144th Street. They then pushed the boat, and then the trailer out onto the street and took off with it.

Police said the items are both valued at over $10,000.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

