Duo shoots Uber driver 4 times during carjacking in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - An Uber driver is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in a carjacking in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Family members of 33-year-old Eduard Padznik told 7News that he was shot four times by two men in a carjacking Saturday night.

The husband and father of two is now being treated in the intensive care unit, Tuesday.

Padznik was driving for a ride sharing service in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 77th Terrance in Northwest Miami-Dade when he was dropping off two clients. That’s when, family said, two men entered the SUV and tried to steal it.

“They were trying to steal his vehicle. In doing so, they tried to tase him at first, and he fought it off,” said Padznik’s stepfather Michael Richardson. “He then grabbed his cellphone and exited the vehicle, and when he did that, they started shooting and shot him four times in the back.”

The vehicle was later found.

Police are now searching for the men behind this carjacking.

If you know who the shooters are, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

