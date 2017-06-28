Duo distracts jet ski employees, steal truck tailgate

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as a duo stole a tailgate from a truck in Miami.

A car was caught on camera pulling up to the parking lot in front of the Jet Ski of Miami business, along Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street.

A woman could then be seen walking into the business where, the manager said, she distracted employees while a man outside removed the truck’s tailgate, Tuesday.

Several minutes later, they both left together.

“This lady knocked on the door; we were closed,” said Moises Abensur whose tailgate was stolen. “We opened the door, said she wanted to see some skis. I was working. When I stepped out to go home, the tailgate is gone from the back of my truck.”

If you know who’s behind this crime, call police.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.