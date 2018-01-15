Duo armed with hammers target cars outside Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach homeowner was startled awake when she heard driveway robbers hammering away at her car’s back windshield.

Kim Brown said she fell asleep while she watched a movie, but woke up to loud banging noises outside of her house near 28th Avenue and First Court. She said when she ran outside, she saw two people running away from the scene.

Two cars were damaged. One had two dents while the other had the back windshield busted in and a broken tail light.

“Somebody come and vandalize or take from you what you want, what you worked hard for,” Brown said. “I think they need to go to jail.”

Home surveillance cameras captured the two subjects with hammers around 1:30 a.m. Monday as they walked up and began hitting the cars.

A motion detector light scared the duo off.

“People don’t care that the police is in the area. They don’t care that you have cameras. They don’t care that you have signs that say, ‘No trespassing,'” said Anna Williams whose car was vandalized. “If they’re trying to do what they’re gonna do, they have their mindset, they’re gonna do it.”

They fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Williams said she’s lost her sense of security. “We definitely don’t feel safe,” she said. “It’s been 10 years since my mom has been here and nothing like this has ever happened.”

The family believes that teenagers may be behind this incident. They said that Brown’s son had been threatened by phone earlier in the day.

They’re now asking for the public’s help to catch these people. “These cameras work, believe that,” Brown said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.