Dunkin Donuts giving out free iced coffee to celebrate end of hurricane season

(WSVN) - Floridians can welcome the end of hurricane season with a free iced coffee, thanks to Dunkin Donuts’ “Cup of Thanks Florida” promotion.

The coffee chain is offering a free small iced coffee at participating locations across the state on Monday, Dec. 4. The company said it’s their way of showing appreciation to their customers for their support in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, which swept through the Sunshine State in September.

“Several cities throughout Florida experienced hardships from the devastation caused during hurricane season,” said Erica Roomy, Associate Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Brands Inc.

Make this Monday a little better with a FREE Small Iced Coffee at participating local Florida Dunkin' locations. See you soon! #CupOfThanksFlorida Limit one per guest. Participation may vary. pic.twitter.com/LY0aZybiqf — Dunkin' Donuts S Fla (@DDSoFla) December 4, 2017

“With many of the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants located in areas that experienced power outages, flooding and damage, it was a main priority for each location to work swiftly to cleanup and reopen its doors,” Roomy continued. “We are very thankful to Florida residents for being understanding as we worked to get our locations back up and running following the hurricane season, and we are glad that we are able to show our appreciation by offering a free beverage.”

Contact your local Dunkin’ Donuts to see if they are offering the free beverage.

