Dump truck rolls over on I-75 in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff fire rescue units responded to the scene after a dump truck rolled over along Interstate-75 , Wednesday, in Weston.

According to fire rescue, the dump truck rolled over in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of I-595.

The accident appears to have happened while the truck was stopped, doing construction-related work, according to fire rescue.

Fire rescue has blocked one lane of traffic. Traffic is moving northbound via three lanes.

No injuries were reported. The driver of the dump truck was seen speaking to officials shortly after the incident.

A tow truck has been called to right the dump truck on the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.