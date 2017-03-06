Drywall spills onto 826 in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities dealt with a messy spill in West Miami-Dade after drywall fell from a truck onto the Palmetto Expressway, Monday afternoon.

A 7News viewer sent in a picture of drywall scattered in the middle of the northbound lanes of the highway, near the Dolphin Expressway.

The drywall fell from the back of a black truck, cracking the windshield of a white SUV.

Road rangers blocked the lane to clean up the area. They were able to stack the drywall in a neat pile, allowing traffic to flow smoothly.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.