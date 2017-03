NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have discovered a drug lab in the remains of a burning mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m., Monday, on Northeast 79th Street and 36th Avenue.

Officials say there was a hydroponics lab inside the home.

A man was reportedly inside, and made it out without any injuries.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.