Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests near Key West

An investigation into drug sales led police to a crackdown near Key West.

The investigation brought police to a home on Big Coppitt Key, where 37-year old Marisa Estopinan and 25-year-old Steven Leto live, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, investigators found more than $150,000 in cash, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said they found the cash in a vacuum seal bag hidden in a laundry basket.

They also found two handguns, including a loaded Glock 19.

That’s when the couple was arrested.

The duo faces several charges, including cocaine possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

