Drug bust ends in fatal canal crash in Sunrise, killing 2

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man faced a judge after a drug bust led to a fatal crash in Sunrise.

Thirty-year-old Robert Goldsmith is being charged for murder and is being held without bond, Tuesday.

According to officials, undercover officers went to buy crack cocaine from Goldsmith when they learned he was a dealer.

After the transaction, detectives attempted to bust him, but he fled the scene in a car. He then drove directly into a nearby canal.

Goldsmith was able to get out of the car from the driver’s side. However, two passengers were trapped inside. Those two, identified as 24-year-old Marquis Garcia and 24-year-old Hannah Gonzalez, died on the scene.

