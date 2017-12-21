Drivers receive gift cards from Coral Gables police, Santa

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida drivers received a roadside surprise from Santa, Thursday.

The drivers thought they were getting tickets when Coral Gables police officers pulled them over Thursday morning, but they got a gift from Santa instead.

The chief of police dressed up as Santa to surprise some lucky drivers with gift cards.

“I was scared! I didn’t understand what was going on. I thought that maybe they had closed the road or I don’t know,” said one driver. “I thought I was in trouble, yes! I was like, ‘Oh no! I don’t know what I did.'”

Police said the gift cards came from an anonymous donor.

