Drivers hospitalized after hitting transit bus in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two drivers were taken to the hospital after, they said, they struck a Miami-Dade transit bus in North Miami Beach, Friday afternoon.

Paramedics responded to the scene of the accident along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street and took the drivers of both cars to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not said who caused the crash.

