Drivers expect delays due to construction along Palmetto

MIAMI (WSVN) - Motorists who typically drive along the Palmetto should take a detour due to construction, Friday night.

Construction crews are expected to begin work in the southbound lanes of the 826, Friday.

No cars will be allowed between Northwest 154th Street and Northwest 122nd Street until 5 a.m.

Construction will begin again on Monday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detours will be available.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.