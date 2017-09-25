Driver suspected of trying to lure 4th young person in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious man in Pembroke Pines has allegedly approached several young teens over the course of two weeks, authorities said.

This latest incident happened very close to the Pembroke Pines Police Department near Northwest 96th Avenue and Pines Boulevard, early Monday morning.

After multiple interviews with various young people, the Pembroke Pines Police released two composite sketches of the suspect. They said someone fitting the description drove up to some young people, usually girls, and either asked for directions or asked to use their cellphone.

In the latest incident, the driver asked the boy if he needed to charge his cellphone. The victim was waiting for his school bus when he was approached by the subject. The boy walked away, and the driver left the scene.

“For someone to do that, that’s terrible,” said a man.

“We should warn our kids and explain what are the dangers that are actually out there, including this one,” said a woman. “That’s awful. We have a lot of kids here — lots of kids live in this neighborhood.”

Pembroke Pines Police said this latest development follows two prior separate incidents where a male driver tried to lure teenage girls near 8400 NW 19th St. and 12105 Pembroke Road, last Monday.

One week later, investigators said, another teen was approached by a man driving a newer model, white Mazda 3 in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and 85th Avenue.

In each case, police said, the teens walked away.

Area residents said they are very concerned about the string of incidents. “If you don’t know him, just keep walking and stay away,” said an area resident.

This resident said she knows how important a smartphone is to teenage girls. “A phone is something most females hold sacred,” she said. “It is like a lifeline. If he needs the help, he could always go to a business, whatever is around versus walking up to someone and asking them to use the phone.”

Another resident praised the girls for refusing to approach the subject. “It is smart that they don’t do anything like that,” she said. “Just don’t talk to strangers. I would just say avoid talking to strangers.”

Now, police want to talk to this man and find out what he is up to. They described him as being around 30 to 40 years of age and standing 5 feet 10 inches tall. During one of the incidents, he was wearing a black shirt and faded gray ripped jeans.

“Being a father of a daughter, it’s a concerning part,” said one resident while he held his child.

This resident added that handing a cellphone to a stranger might open up potential victims to hacking or identity theft.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

