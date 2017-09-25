Driver suspected of luring 3rd girl in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - suspicious man in Pembroke Pines who allegedly approached two teenage girls last week has possibly targeted a third child, authorities said.

Pembroke Pines Police said the latest development follows two prior separate incidents involving teenage girls being lured by a male driver near 8400 NW 19th St. and 12105 Pembroke Road, last Monday.

One week later, investigators said, another teen was approached by a man driving a newer model, white Mazda 3 in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and 85th Avenue.

Police said the subject either asks the teens for directions to Sawgrass Mills Mall or to use their cellphones.

In at least one instance, detectives said, the driver got out of the car and gestured for the girls to come closer. At one time, he opened his trunk.

In each case, police said, the girls walked away.

Area residents said they are very concerned about the string of incidents. “If you don’t know him, just keep walking and stay away,” said an area resident.

This resident said she knows how important a smartphone is to teenage girls. “A phone is something most females hold sacred,” she said. “It is like a lifeline. If he needs the help, he could always go to a business, whatever is around versus walking up to someone and asking them to use the phone.”

Another resident praised the girls for refusing to approach the subject. “It is smart that they don’t do anything like that,” she said. “Just don’t talk to strangers. I would just say avoid talking to strangers.”

Now police want to talk to this man and find out what he is up to. They described him as being around 30 to 40 years of age and standing 5 feet 10 inches tall. During one of the incidents, he was wearing a black shirt and faded gray ripped jeans.

“Being a father of a daughter, it’s a concerning part,” said one resident while he held his child.

This resident added that handing a cellphone to a stranger might open up potential victims to hacking or identity theft.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

