MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver plowed his car through a shallow retention pond in Miramar, Friday, before slamming into a fence.

Officials said the driver may have had a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 75, near Miramar Parkway.

He survived the crash.

